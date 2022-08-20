icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Aug, 2022 06:14
HomeBusiness News

Financial giants slash China’s GDP outlook

Goldman Sachs and Nomura see limited prospects amid a power supply crunch and growing economic uncertainty
Financial giants slash China’s GDP outlook
© Getty Images / Edwin Remsberg

Two of the world’s biggest investment banks have slashed China’s economic growth forecast.

Goldman Sachs and Nomura both cited Covid-related lockdowns which curbed business and consumer activity in July.

Japanese financial holding company Nomura, which continues to maintain one of the lowest estimates for China’s growth, reduced its projection for gross domestic product growth to 2.8% from 3.3%. Meanwhile, Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs lowered its 2022 full-year forecast to 3.0% from 3.3%.

The financial majors cite weaker demand, an energy crunch, along with uncertainties stemming from China’s zero-Covid policy as primary reasons for the cuts that represent deepening gloom among investors about China’s growth target of around 5.5%. Last month, Beijing indicated it might miss its GDP goal for the year.

Earlier this week, China’s central bank slashed the key interest rate to help bolster growth, while local governments are expected to sell more bonds to boost spending. China currently faces production cuts in some parts of the country as one of the worst heat waves in decades continues straining an already stressed power supply.

READ MORE: China's economy shrinks on lingering Covid-19 woes

“In contrast with some people’s concerns about too much policy stimulus in H2 [second half of the year], the real risk is that Beijing’s policy support may be too little, too late and too inefficient,” economists at Nomura said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies