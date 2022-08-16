icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Aug, 2022 05:03
Wall Street re-launches Russian bond trading – Reuters

The US government has authorized allowing holders to dispose of their assets
Several major US banks have restarted facilitating trades in Russian debt obligations after getting a green light from Washington, Reuters reported on Monday, citing bank documents.

According to the report, Wall Street giants JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Jefferies have so far “cautiously returned to the market for Russian government and corporate bonds.

The news come after the US Treasury published guidelines in July that allowed US banks to facilitate, clear and settle transactions with Russian securities if it helped US holders to gradually dispose of them.

Prior to that, the majority of US and European banks had stopped working with Russian securities after the Treasury imposed a ban on transactions with Russian assets as part of economic sanctions on Moscow.

Bank of America, Barclays, Citi and JPMorgan declined to comment on the report when asked by Reuters.

A Jefferies spokesperson told the news outlet the bank was “working within global sanctions guidelines to facilitate our clients’ needs to navigate this complicated situation,” while a source at Deutsche Bank said the financial institution works with Russian securities on a case-by-case basis.

