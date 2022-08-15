icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Aug, 2022 08:07
HomeBusiness News

India’s ‘Warren Buffett’ dies

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had reportedly been dealing with health issues for some time
India’s ‘Warren Buffett’ dies
© Getty Images / Mint

Billionaire Indian business magnate, prominent stock trader, investor, and TV celebrity Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died on Sunday at age 62.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted following reports of Jhunjhunwala’s death.

The cause of death has not been made public, but media reports indicate that Jhunjhunwala had been dealing with health issues and was seen in a wheelchair earlier this month.

A chartered accountant by profession, he started trading in stocks in 1985 while still in college, beginning with just $100. His early investments paid off, and he later turned to managing a stock trading firm, RARE Enterprises. His prominence on the stock market made him a popular TV celebrity and allowed him to accumulate a net worth of $5.8 billion at the time of his death, according to Forbes.

India projected to become Asia’s fastest-growing economy READ MORE: India projected to become Asia’s fastest-growing economy

Jhunjhunwala’s investments include several companies run by one of India’s largest conglomerates, Tata Group conglomerate. These include automaker Tata Motors, ratings firm Crisil, watch and jewelry-maker Titan, Tata Communications, and Indian Hotels, which runs Taj Hotels. His latest investments include a 40% stake in low-cost airline Akasa Air, which made its first flight earlier this month. An outspoken supporter of Bollywood, he also financed a few movies.

Apart from accumulating a fortune, Jhunjhunwala was eager to share it. He had a namesake foundation, was one of the founders and trustees of Ashoka University, and a regular donor to the Agastya International Foundation, offering science education to the poor.

Jhunjhunwala is often referred to as ‘India’s Warren Buffett’ after the US business magnate, investor, and philanthropist.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family FEATURE
How the ambitions of a small country's US-backed leader launched the current confrontation between Russia and the West
How the ambitions of a small country's US-backed leader launched the current confrontation between Russia and the West FEATURE
How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year
How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies