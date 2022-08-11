Swiss warned of possible winter energy shortages

The economy ministry says citizens may be forced to limit consumption

Swiss officials may place restrictions on energy consumption this coming winter, Thomas Grunwald, the spokesman for Switzerland's Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER), told RIA Novosti on Tuesday.

“In general, the country’s Economic Supply Office, as well as the Federal Office for the Protection of the Population, rank power shortages … among the most serious risks for Switzerland,” he said, adding that all institutions and businesses would be subject to a quota if there were power shortages.

His comments echo those made on Sunday by Werner Luginbuhl, the head of Switzerland’s electricity regulator ElCom, who in his interview with Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag complained that electricity was being used “completely thoughtlessly” and urged citizens to stock up on candles and firewood due to possible power outages in the country this coming winter.

“The use of electrical devices in particular may be restricted or prohibited,” he said, noting that if residents “were just a little more aware that electricity isn't always going to be a matter of course, we could achieve a lot.” He also said that temporary restrictions in power use, especially with regard to large consumers, are being considered by authorities as a means to preserve the power supply.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section