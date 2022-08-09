icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Aug, 2022 12:40
HomeBusiness News

EU carrier to resume flights to Russia from UAE

Wizz Air says it will restart flights from Abu Dhabi to Moscow in October
EU carrier to resume flights to Russia from UAE
© Getty Images / SOPA Images / Contributor

Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air said on Thursday it will resume flights from Abu Dhabi to Moscow from October. The announcement comes more than five months after the carrier suspended all services to Russia.

The airline's Abu Dhabi-based joint venture, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, will operate daily flights, starting on October 3. Fares will start at 359 dirham ($97.74), according to the statement.

The low-cost carrier first launched the route in December 2021 but was later forced to cancel all flights due to Western sanctions against Russia.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ and the European airline. It is based and registered in the United Arab Emirates.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans FEATURE
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies