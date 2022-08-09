EU carrier to resume flights to Russia from UAE

Wizz Air says it will restart flights from Abu Dhabi to Moscow in October

Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air said on Thursday it will resume flights from Abu Dhabi to Moscow from October. The announcement comes more than five months after the carrier suspended all services to Russia.

The airline's Abu Dhabi-based joint venture, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, will operate daily flights, starting on October 3. Fares will start at 359 dirham ($97.74), according to the statement.

The low-cost carrier first launched the route in December 2021 but was later forced to cancel all flights due to Western sanctions against Russia.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ and the European airline. It is based and registered in the United Arab Emirates.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section