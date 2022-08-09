icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Aug, 2022 11:40
HomeBusiness News

Buyer rejects Ukrainian grain cargo – media

The shipment was reportedly refused in Lebanon due to a five-month delivery delay, Bloomberg reports
Buyer rejects Ukrainian grain cargo – media
Sierra Leone-flagged dry cargo ship Razoni © Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Contributor

The first grain cargo to leave Ukraine’s newly reopened ports has been rejected by a buyer in Lebanon due to a five-month delay in shipment, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

According to the outlet, citing Ukraine’s embassy in Beirut, the Sierra Leone-flagged vessel the Razoni, which was loaded with about 26,500 tons of corn, is currently in the Mediterranean.

The Lebanese government reportedly is not involved with the shipment, as the cargo was bound for the private sector.

A new buyer is being sought for the grain in Lebanon or elsewhere, according to the Ukrainian embassy. The vessel’s destination changed on Sunday from Tripoli to “awaiting orders,” ship-tracking data showed.

The Razoni was the first civilian freighter to carry Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea in months. Regular shipments were blocked amid hostilities between Russia and Ukraine who blamed each other for the disruption.

An agreement between Russia and Ukraine for restarting sea exports was negotiated last month with the help of Turkey and the UN. Turkey is also hosting a special center to coordinate shipping under the deal, which includes representatives from Moscow and Kiev. Their job is to inspect vessels to prevent the smuggling of weapons in or out of the conflict zone.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies