icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Aug, 2022 05:55
HomeBusiness News

Britons turn to cash amid cost-of-living crisis

Personal withdrawals soared in July, Post Office data shows
Britons turn to cash amid cost-of-living crisis
© Getty Images / SOPA Images / Contributor

Britain’s Post Office, which also offers financial services, said on Monday that it handled a record £801 million ($971 million) in personal cash withdrawals in July. This was up by almost 8% month-on-month, and over 20% from a year ago. 

In total, more than £3.31 billion (over $4 billion) in cash was reportedly withdrawn and deposited at the Post Office’s 11,500 branches, the first time the £3.3 billion threshold has been crossed in its 360-year history.

The turn to cash comes as the nation continues to deal with spiking inflation. The Bank of England expects headline inflation to peak at 13.3% in October and to remain elevated throughout much of 2023.

The report pointed out that more Britons were opting to use cash to manage their budgets “often on a day-by-day basis.” It attributed some of the withdrawals to holiday goers needing cash for "staycations" in the UK this summer. The figures were also boosted by around £90 million ($109 million) worth of payouts to people eligible to receive energy bill support from the government, the Post Office noted.

75,000 Brits vow to stop paying their energy bills READ MORE: 75,000 Brits vow to stop paying their energy bills

The latest figures show Britain is “anything but a cashless society,” according to the Post Office’s banking director Martin Kearsley.

“We’re seeing more and more people increasingly reliant on cash as the tried and tested way to manage a budget. Whether that’s for a staycation in the UK or if it’s to help prepare for financial pressures expected in the autumn, cash access in every community is critical,” he said.

The use of cash has been declining in Britain in recent years. Transactions with cards outpaced those with cash for the first time in 2017, thanks in part to contactless payments, according to data published by the finance trade association UK Finance. The trend accelerated sharply during the coronavirus pandemic.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies