icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Aug, 2022 15:42
HomeBusiness News

EU confirms gas rationing plan

The bloc has approved a 15% reduction in consumption ahead of winter
EU confirms gas rationing plan
© Getty Images / Massimo Borchi / Atlantide Phototravel

The European Council gave final approval on Friday to a plan that would see EU countries reduce their gas consumption by 15% over the coming months.

The measure is aimed at increasing the bloc’s energy security by saving gas for the coming winter in light of possible disruptions of gas supplies from Russia, says a press release published on the website of the European Council.

Member states agreed to reduce their gas consumption between August 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 by 15% versus their average level of use over the past five years, says the release. Countries can employ measures of their own choosing to curtail demand.

The Council said it reserved the right to trigger a ‘Union alert’ on gas supply security, in which case the demand reduction would become mandatory.

Some exemptions have been granted to reflect the particular situations of certain member states, such as those that are not interconnected with other member states’ gas networks or electricity grids.

Putin says EU should thank Turkey READ MORE: Putin says EU should thank Turkey

The regulation will now be published in the Official Journal and enter into force the next day, the release adds.

The EU has seen a reduction of gas supplies from Russia via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, and it now fears that Moscow may halt the flow completely.

Russia has repeatedly denied that it harbors such plans, saying that it remains a reliable supplier but that international sanctions are preventing gas from flowing at full capacity.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
CrossTalk: West’s miscalculation
0:00
24:57
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies