icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Aug, 2022 15:04
HomeBusiness News

Russia tackles ‘toxic’ currencies

The Central Bank suggests firms should dump their dollars and euros in favor of “friendly” denominations
Russia tackles ‘toxic’ currencies
A view of the Russian Central Bank headquarters in downtown Moscow. © Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP

Russia’s central bank has called on manufacturers and non-financial services providers to convert their dollar and euro holdings to “friendly” currencies such as the Chinese yuan.

The proposal was put forward in a document for public discussion released by the regulator on Thursday, dedicated to developing key areas of the financial market under sanctions.

“The blocking of Russian assets by unfriendly countries, as well as operational restrictions on settlements in the world’s major reserve currencies, create risks for citizens and businesses when using the US dollar and the euro,” the Central Bank said.

Additional measures will be taken to reduce banking operations in these currencies, the regulator added.

READ MORE: Russia extends restrictions on foreign currency

In May, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov called the dollar and the euro “toxic currencies” for Russia, as their use was restricted in the country amid unprecedented Western sanctions. Instead, Moscow has chosen to switch to trade in rubles and the currencies of so-called “friendly” nations, which didn’t join the American, European and British sanctions against the country.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: West’s miscalculation
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Phony war
0:00
26:30
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies