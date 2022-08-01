icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Aug, 2022 15:22
HomeBusiness News

Russia extends restrictions on foreign currency

The $10,000 limit on US dollar and euro withdrawals has been prolonged until next year
Russia extends restrictions on foreign currency
© Getty Images / Thierry Dosogne

The Central Bank of Russia has prolonged restrictions on the withdrawal of US dollars and euros for another six months, the regulator announced on Monday.

As before, it will be possible for residents to withdraw only $10,000 in cash or an equivalent in euros. This concerns only US dollars and euros, all other foreign currencies can be purchased without limitations.

A $5,000 limit for foreign business trip expenses has also been prolonged until next year. Russian banks will only be able to sell euros and dollars received after April 9, 2022.

Initially, Russia’s capital controls, which came in response to Western sanctions, were to remain in force until September, but now they will be extended until March 9, 2023.

The Central Bank explained that it decided to keep restrictions in place due to the decision of the US and EU authorities to ban cash imports of dollars and euros to Russia.

READ MORE: Eurozone rakes in profits from frozen Russian assets

Head of the regulator, Elvira Nabiullina, noted earlier that the Central Bank has “no reason to expect” that the situation with cash imports will change for the better in the future.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Phony war
0:00
26:30
CrossTalk: Lost cause
0:00
24:46
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies