UK’s historic rate hike comes with a warning
The Bank of England announced the steepest interest rate hike since 1995 on Thursday, as it battles against soaring inflation.
The regulator increased its benchmark rate by half a percentage point to 1.75% in the sixth interest rate rise since December.
The bank also forecast a recession in the UK, warning that the economy will start shrinking in the fourth quarter of this year and will keep contracting throughout next year.
Britain's inflation soared to 9.4% in June, and according to various estimates it could increase to between 11% and 15% by early next year. Rising prices are being driven mainly by surging energy and food costs.
