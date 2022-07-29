icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Jul, 2022 12:39
HomeBusiness News

EU country keeps buying Russian gas despite claiming otherwise – media

Latvia is being supplied through an intermediary, an official was cited as saying
EU country keeps buying Russian gas despite claiming otherwise – media
© Sputnik / Dmitry Lelchuk

Latvia has continued to buy Russian gas even after refusing to adhere to Moscow’s ruble payment demand, the head of Latvian gas company Latvijas Gaze has told the news outlet Delfi.

“Latvijas Gaze is buying gas now, but we don't buy gas from Gazprom because we can't pay Gazprom. We have another supplier,” Aigars Kalvitis, chairman of the gas company, was cited as saying. The official did not, however, disclose the name of the intermediary that is supplying the company with Russian natural gas.

In April, Latvia, along with neighboring Baltic states Estonia and Lithuania, rejected Russia’s demand for natural gas payments in rubles and stopped importing gas from Gazprom as part of an effort to cut energy dependence on Moscow amid Western sanctions. In mid-June, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins vowed not to resume imports of Russian gas, and earlier this month the Latvian parliament approved amendments to its energy law that will ban Russian natural gas imports starting January 1, 2023.

READ MORE: Baltic state passes Russian gas law

Last year, Russia was Latvia’s main gas supplier, accounting for 90% of the country’s total imports of the fuel.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land?
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Lost cause
0:00
24:46
CrossTalk: Kiev is losing
0:00
24:52
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies