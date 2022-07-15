icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jul, 2022
Baltic state passes Russian gas law

Latvia will ban imports starting next year, media reports
The Latvian parliament has approved in the final reading amendments to its energy law that will ban Russian natural gas imports starting January 1, 2023.

According to a report by the news portal Delfi on Thursday, a regulation was also approved that will govern agreements with other EU countries about how the ban will be enforced.

The Baltic EU members Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania have stopped importing Russian gas as part of an effort to cut energy dependence on Moscow amid Western sanctions. They have also rejected Russia’s demand for natural gas payment in rubles.

Last month, Latvia’s Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins said in an interview with the newspaper El Pais that the country was not going to resume Russian gas imports despite all the difficulties. He specified that 90% of the gas his country imported came from Russia.

Meanwhile, gas tariffs in Latvia have been soaring. Depending on consumption, gas bills for households have jumped between 65.6% and 89.9% since the beginning of July.

