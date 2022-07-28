icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jul, 2022 06:01
HomeBusiness News

Cheeseburger falls victim to cost-of-living crisis

The McDonald's staple in the UK sees first price hike in 14 years
Cheeseburger falls victim to cost-of-living crisis
© Matthias Balk / picture alliance via Getty Images

The British branch of the global fast-food chain McDonald's has raised the price of one of its cheapest staples, the cheeseburger, for the first time in more than 14 years.

Rising inflation has forced the company “to make some tough choices” over pricing, McDonald’s UK & Ireland CEO, Alistair Macrow, said in a statement to customers on Wednesday.

The cost of a cheeseburger in Britain went up 20% from 99 pence ($1.19) to £1.19 ($1.40).

The increase comes as inflation in the UK peaked at 9.4% in June, the highest level in 40 years, mostly driven up by soaring energy and fuel costs.

READ MORE: UK to ask citizens for help in case of winter blackouts – The Telegraph

On Tuesday McDonald’s, which runs more than 36,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries, reported a nearly 10% jump in global sales for the three months to the end of June, compared to the same period last year.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land?
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Kiev is losing
0:00
24:52
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Energy madness
0:00
28:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies