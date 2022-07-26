Russian-born billionaire dumps Musk investments – WSJ

The spouse of Google co-founder Sergey Brin reportedly had a liaison with his friend Elon Musk

Google co-founder Sergey Brin has ordered the sale of his personal investments in Elon Musk’s companies after allegations surfaced that the Tesla CEO had an affair with Brin’s wife, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The publication was unable to establish the value of Brin’s shares in the companies, or whether any sales have already taken place.

The alleged liaison also ended a long friendship between the two businessmen, the WSJ added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Back in 2008, Brin helped Musk financially when Tesla was struggling during the financial crisis, and in 2015 Musk gave Brin one of Tesla’s first all-electric sport-utility vehicles, the WSJ said.

Musk has denied that he had an affair with Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan, dismissing reports as “total bs” and claiming on Twitter that he hasn’t had sex “in ages.” The liaison reportedly took place last December, and Brin filed for divorce in January, the paper reported.

The Tesla CEO is the richest person in the world, worth an estimated $240 billion, while Sergey Brin ranks eighth with $95 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

