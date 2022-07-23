icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jul, 2022 07:07
Middle Eastern oil exports to EU surge – Bloomberg

The change comes as Russia redirects shipments to China and India
© Getty Images / CHRISTIAN LAGEREK/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Crude oil shipments from countries in the Middle East to the EU have soared by 90% since January, as the bloc snubs Russian oil due to sanctions, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing vessel-tracking data.

According to the report, deliveries have so far nearly doubled compared to last year.

Bloomberg estimates that in the first three weeks of July, more than 1 million barrels a day were pumped through the Sumed pipeline through Egypt to the EU from the Middle East, mainly from Saudi Arabia. Another 1.2 million, mostly from Iraq, came via the Suez Canal.

The news outlet estimates that this is 90% more than what the EU received from the region in January, the last month before the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, which was swiftly followed by sanctions on Moscow, including Russian energy supplies. In early June, the bloc introduced another round of embargoes, including a partial embargo on Russian oil – a ban on deliveries by sea.

In response, Moscow offered a discount on oil, which was quickly snatched up by India and China. Both countries have increased their purchases over the past several months.

While the EU may have found a substitute for Russian oil in the Middle East, Bloomberg analysts warn of the consequences it may face after the oil embargo comes into effect by the end of the year. Part of the measure is a ban on insuring shipments of Russian oil to buyers worldwide, which could become a problem for overall oil shipments and boost competition for supplies from the Middle East, Bloomberg writes.

