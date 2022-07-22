icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jul, 2022 15:17
HomeBusiness News

Germany partly nationalizes gas giant

Uniper has been in dire financial straits due to the reduction in gas supplies from Russia
Germany partly nationalizes gas giant
Uniper power station in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, April 28, 2022. © Getty Images / NurPhoto

The German government is acquiring a 30% stake in the energy concern Uniper, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a press conference in Berlin on Friday.

Scholz said the government would acquire the stake at a nominal price of €1.70 per share, adding that it would also provide the company with €7.7 billion ($7.8 billion) in the form of funds similar to equity capital.

Moreover, the chancellor ordered the credit lines from the German state banking group KfW to Uniper to be raised from the current €2 billion to €9 billion.

The measures are aimed at saving the company amid the drop in gas supplies from Russia. The reduction in gas flows meant that, rather than being able to fully rely on its long-term contracts at a fixed price, Uniper has recently been forced to buy gas on the spot market at a much higher price to make up for shortages. The government intervention will allow the company to stay afloat despite the higher prices, analysts say.

Despite the lifeline offered to Uniper, Scholz said it should not be viewed as a blueprint for a potential rescue of other energy companies.

READ MORE: German energy giant bailout plan revealed

Uniper’s shares initially jumped on the news, but then plunged on Friday to reach a new all-time low of €7.02 per share as of 14:40 GMT, leaving the stock down 33.10% on the day.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land?
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land? FEATURE
Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy
Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Empire burlesque’
0:00
25:10
CrossTalk: Economic decline
0:00
25:15
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies