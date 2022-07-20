icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jul, 2022 09:38
German energy giant bailout plan revealed

Berlin may have to spend €10 billion to rescue Uniper, according to Bloomberg
© Jonas Güttler / picture alliance via Getty Images

The German government and energy major Uniper are reportedly nearing an agreement under which the state will inject more than €5 billion ($5.1bn) into the business. The total commitment is likely to be up to €10 billion, Bloomberg claims, citing people familiar with the matter.

This could result in the state holding a blocking stake of 30% in the company. The exact amount is still being negotiated and an agreement could reportedly be finalized in the next few days.

Uniper, one of Germany’s largest publicly listed energy supply companies, applied for government support earlier this month. The firm cited financial difficulties caused by a drop in the supply of natural gas from Russia as the catalyst.

The energy giant is also discussing a possible loan from the government, Bloomberg says, adding that the details could be discussed at a meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday.

