icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jul, 2022 05:55
HomeBusiness News

France to nationalize country’s biggest power provider

The state will buy EDF amid Europe’s worsening energy crisis
France to nationalize country’s biggest power provider
A technician checks and cleans the turbine of the state-owned Electricite de France nuclear power plant of Penly. © Frederic Pitchal / Sygma / Sygma via Getty Images

France has announced a takeover bid to gain full control of the country’s largest energy utility, EDF.

The government has made an offer of €9.7 billion ($9.9 billion) to nationalize electricity provider EDF, the country’s Ministry of Economy and Finance said on Tuesday. The state already owns 84% of the company’s shares.

The government plans to file the offer with the Financial Markets Authority by early September and hopes to complete the takeover at the end of October, Euronews reported, citing the ministry.

The state will offer €12 a share, a premium of 53% on the closing value the day before the government first announced the nationalization plans.

European energy firms rack up debt to cover soaring costs – Bloomberg READ MORE: European energy firms rack up debt to cover soaring costs – Bloomberg

France wants to take full control of the debt-laden EDF in order to protect households from soaring energy bills while investing in renewable energy and nuclear power, in line with a wider EU policy of reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels.

According to reports, EDF’s debt could exceed €60 billion by year end, and overall the rising cost of oil and gas has been forcing European energy and utilities companies to rack up debt to stay afloat.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy
Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order FEATURE
Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine?
Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Economic decline
0:00
25:15
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: End of unipolarity
0:00
28:33
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies