icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jul, 2022 05:40
HomeBusiness News

Recession risk warning issued for top Western economies

The US and Germany are headed for an economic downturn, according to Deutsche Bank
Recession risk warning issued for top Western economies
© Getty Images / Andy Ryan

Markets are now fully pricing for the risk of a US recession before the end of the year, according to a Deutsche Bank warning, cited by Market Watch.

The bank’s global head of currency research, George Saravelos, said in a note to clients on Thursday that something big shifted in the market following Wednesday’s US consumer-price index report. 

He used the peak in the Fed funds futures curve as a proxy for recession expectations to point out that the market’s views on the timing of the start of the next US recession have shifted substantially since February. Back then investors were bracing for a recession to arrive in December 2024. As of now, futures traders expect the recession to start in January 2023.

According to Saravelos, the risk of recession has supplanted inflation as the most important factor driving markets. 

READ MORE: Moody’s weighs in on Germany’s energy plan

Deutsche Bank also issued a recession warning for Europe’s largest economy, Germany, which was forecast to shrink by about 1% in 2023. 

Declining natural gas supplies, a downturn in the United States, and other headwinds will cause Germany to contract in the second half of this year, the bank’s analysts told Bloomberg, warning that record inflation is yet to peak.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine?
Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine? FEATURE
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004 FEATURE
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
All good vs all bad? Riaz Tayob, Researcher, South African Chapter of the Southern and Eastern African Trade Institute
0:00
29:0
CrossTalk: Ukraine fatigue?
0:00
24:30
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies