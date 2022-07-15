icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jul, 2022 05:08
HomeBusiness News

Moody’s weighs in on Germany’s energy plan

Berlin’s goal of cutting energy ties with Moscow is not an easy task, the rating agency warns
Moody’s weighs in on Germany’s energy plan
© Getty Images / Kamil Kodlubaj / EyeEm

International ratings agency Moody’s said on Wednesday that Germany’s target of reducing its dependency on Russian gas to 10% by 2024 will be difficult.

“While Germany has already gradually reduced its reliance [on Russian imports] from 60% in 2020 to 35% by mid-April, reaching the 10% target means replacing about 42 billion cubic meters, which will not be easy,” the statement reads.

The agency also warned that a halt to Russian gas would considerably weaken growth and fiscal metrics in both Germany and Italy. Moody’s cited negative economic impacts that will increase the two countries’ debt burdens.

Germany hopes Russian gas supplies will resume
Read more
Germany hopes Russian gas supplies will resume

“When looking at Germany and Italy, the immediate economic repercussions of Russia’s plan to restrict supply in mid-June are likely to be limited,” Moody’s said, noting that if Russian deliveries do not restart when maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline is finished at the end of July, there will be an increase in energy prices. The governments then will have to implement some type of energy rationing, it warned.

According to the report, Italy’s financial situation will probably be worse if it is completely cut off from Russian supplies. However, the country is better positioned because of its diversification of supplies and could achieve a phase-out of Russian gas by 2025 thanks to pipelines to North Africa and LNG terminals.

Gas reserves in both Italy and Germany are enough for one month of winter, and there are no guarantees that the reserves will be used for domestic consumption only, the agency said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine?
Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine? FEATURE
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004 FEATURE
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: West in crisis
0:00
26:51
Ally, mediator, disruptor? Bilgehan Ozturk, researcher at the SETA Foundation
0:00
29:30
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies