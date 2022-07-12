icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jul, 2022 12:38
Germany hopes Russian gas supplies will resume

Berlin is counting on Nord Stream deliveries to restart after scheduled maintenance
German Minister of Economics and Climate Protection Robert Habeck © Global Look Press / Fabian Sommer

German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck says he hopes for the resumption of Russian natural gas deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline after its annual 10-day maintenance is complete.

“I have no secret information regarding either the first or the second scenario,” Habeck told ARD broadcaster, as translated by TASS. “The possibility exists.”

According to the minister, serious concerns in Germany over a gas shortage in the upcoming autumn and winter still remain.

“If it’s impossible to get more gas on the market, we just need to reduce our consumption even more,” he said.

On Monday, Russia’s Gazprom suspended the operations of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline due to the planned annual maintenance, which is set to be complete on July 21. In the middle of June, the flow of gas through the major conduit was slashed to 40% of its capacity due to operational challenges caused by the failure to return a serviced turbine on time from Canada due to the sanctions on Russia.

The Canadian government said it would return the equipment despite criticism and pressure from Ukraine. However, Ottawa has not set a date for shipping the turbine back to Germany.

