icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jul, 2022 05:40
HomeBusiness News

Europe becomes top US oil consumer – Bloomberg

Asia’s imports fall behind for first time since 2016
Europe becomes top US oil consumer – Bloomberg

Europe has become the main importer of US oil amid EU restrictions on Russian crude, Bloomberg reported on Friday citing data from the US Census Bureau.

According to the report, from January to May this year, Europe imported roughly 213.1 million barrels of crude. This allowed the region to surpass Asia as the largest US oil importer for the same five-month period for the first time since 2016. Data shows that Asia received only 191.1 million barrels from the US at that time.

The redirection of oil flow comes amid heavy sanctions on Russian oil introduced by the US, the EU and other nations in response to the offensive in Ukraine. Aiming to slash Russian oil profits and, subsequently, take away Moscow’s ability to fund its military operation in Ukraine, the EU recently introduced a partial embargo on Russian oil and has been lowering imports.

READ MORE: Russia becomes China’s top oil supplier – media

The US, meanwhile, has proposed a price cap, and its representatives are currently trying to raise support for the initiative, most notably from China and India. The two countries have recently stepped up Russian oil purchases, eager to take advantage of large discounts Moscow is offering in an effort to redirect exports.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine?
Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine? FEATURE
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004 FEATURE
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
All good vs all bad? Riaz Tayob, Researcher, South African Chapter of the Southern and Eastern African Trade Institute
0:00
29:0
CrossTalk: Ukraine fatigue?
0:00
24:30
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies