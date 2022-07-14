icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jul, 2022 13:42
New Russian law obliges domestic firms to support military

Companies cannot refuse defense contracts while military operations abroad are ongoing
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a law introducing special provisions in the economy during counter-terrorism and other operations by the country’s military abroad.

According to the legislation, Russian companies are now banned from refusing military contracts while such operations are ongoing. Mentioned in the document as covered under the provision are contracts for the purchase of goods and services for army use, as well as those aimed at creating stockpiles of products, raw materials and semi-finished goods for defense orders.

When the special measures are introduced in the economy, the government will also have the right to temporarily reactivate mobilization capacities and facilities, as well as tap into the material assets of the state reserve.

The law is aimed at ensuring that the Russian Armed Forces are sufficiently equipped to carry out counter-terrorism and other operations outside of Russia.

