icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jul, 2022 17:12
HomeBusiness News

Critical European energy provider forced to shut down – media

Leaks have forced a stoppage at a Norwegian gas platform in the North Sea, Reuters reports
Critical European energy provider forced to shut down – media
The Sleipner gas platform, some 250 kms off Norway's coast in the North Sea © DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN / AFP

A Norwegian gas platform and the transportation hub Sleipner Riser at the same field were shut down on Tuesday after separate gas leaks occurred, operator Equinor said, according to Reuters. The company indicated it was unclear when operations would resume.

“A gas leak at the Sleipner A {platform} occurred yesterday morning,” an Equinor spokesperson stated, adding “No person was injured and production was shut. When we tried to restart, a new gas leak occurred, late Monday night ... this time at Sleipner Riser.”

Sleipner Riser is a key hub for the transport of North Sea gas to Britain and Belgium.

“We don’t know when we will back in normal production. The facility is shut,” the spokesperson added.

The incident comes at a time when Europe is facing constrained gas supply as scheduled maintenance halted flows from Russia via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Monday. The repairs are expected to take 10 days.

READ MORE: Energy crunch pushing European gas prices higher

Norway is Europe’s second largest gas supplier and currently meets around 25% of gas demand on the continent, according to S&P global. Its role has come into sharper focus since Russia moved to reduce gas deliveries to Europe.

This month, the Norwegian government ended a strike by the country’s offshore oil and gas workers, who had been demanding wage increases to compensate for rising inflation. The strike, which resulted in the closure of three fields, threatened to exacerbate Europe’s energy crisis.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004 FEATURE
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable FEATURE
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ally, mediator, disruptor? Bilgehan Ozturk, researcher at the SETA Foundation
0:00
29:30
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Legitimacy crisis
0:00
26:4
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies