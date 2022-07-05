icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jul, 2022 14:00
HomeBusiness News

Energy crunch pushing European gas prices higher

A strike in Norway is adding to the Russian supply crisis
Energy crunch pushing European gas prices higher
FILE PHOTO. Journalists and employees of Norwegian oil producer Equinor look out at the platforms producing oil above the Johan Sverdrup oilfield during a media visit, in the North Sea 140 kilometres west of the town of Stavanger, Norway. © AFP / Tom LITTLE

Natural gas prices in Europe rose to the highest level in almost four months on Tuesday as the continent’s energy crisis intensifies.

Benchmark futures tied to TTF, the European wholesale gas price, jumped 8% to over $1,800 per thousand cubic meters or €175 per megawatt hour in household terms. That is the highest level since the beginning of March and five times more than it was this time last year. 

The prices jumped as oil and gas workers in Norway, Europe’s second-biggest supplier after Russia, went on strike over pay. According to Reuters, the industrial action could cut the country’s gas exports by almost 60% over the course of this week.

Record drop in Russian gas supply to EU predicted READ MORE: Record drop in Russian gas supply to EU predicted

This comes as uncertainty grows over the gas flow to Europe from Russia. Last month, Gazprom slashed its supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany, citing technical issues stemming from Ukraine-related sanctions. The pipeline is also due to close for its annual 10-day maintenance next week, with many in the EU fearing that the gas flow will not be turned back on.

On March 7, two weeks after the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, gas prices in Europe reached a historic maximum of $3,900 per thousand cubic meters.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
No faith in politics? Hussein Solomon, Senior Professor, Department of Political Science, University of the Free State
0:00
28:59
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: EU-NATO circus
0:00
26:24
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies