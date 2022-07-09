icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jul, 2022 13:39
HomeBusiness News

Energy crisis hitting US industrial complex – Bloomberg

Soaring bills are forcing companies to scale back industrial operations
Energy crisis hitting US industrial complex – Bloomberg
© Getty Images / Fuse

Operational challenges arising from soaring energy bills have put the entire US industrial complex at risk of partial shutdown, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The country’s second-biggest aluminum mill, which accounts for 20% of the national supply, reportedly laid off 600 workers in late June after its electricity bill tripled. Century Aluminum announced plans to leave its Hawesville mill idle for as long as a year, taking out the biggest of its three sites in the US. Meanwhile, the country’s largest aluminum producer Alcoa said it was cutting its production by a third at a mill in Indiana.

At least two steel mills have started to halt some operations in a bid to minimize energy costs, an unnamed industry executive told the agency. In May, a group of factories across the US Midwest warned the country’s energy regulators that some enterprises were on the brink of shutdown for the summer months or longer due to “unjust and unreasonable” electricity costs. 

Glenn Diesen: Germany’s developing economic crisis is a fascinating study in self harm READ MORE: Glenn Diesen: Germany’s developing economic crisis is a fascinating study in self harm

In June, natural gas prices tripled compared to the same period a year ago, sending bills for households and businesses soaring to previously unseen levels. Meanwhile, electricity rates for industrial customers are projected to hit an all-time high this summer.

Soaring costs have forced some businesses to put millions of dollars of credit on the line to secure power and gas contracts, according to Michael Harris, whose firm Unified Energy Services purchases fuel for industrial clients.

“That can be devastating for a corporation,’’ Harris told the agency. “I don’t see any scenario, absent explosions at US LNG facilities’’ that trap supplies at home, in which gas prices are headed lower in the long term.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensible
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensible FEATURE
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Russia-West split
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk: Elite liberal order
0:00
24:52
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies