icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jul, 2022 08:22
HomeBusiness News

Euro continues slide toward dollar parity 

The currency has weakened to a 20-year low against the greenback 
Euro continues slide toward dollar parity 
© Getty Images / Matthias Kulka

The euro on Friday continued its slide to new 20-year lows against the dollar amid concerns of the bloc’s looming recession, with investors betting on potential parity with the US currency. 

It was trading as low as $1.0081 to the dollar on Friday as of 07:44 GMT. The currency’s downward spiral has been swift, given that it was trading around $1.15 in February.

There’s approximately a 50% implied probability of the euro hitting parity against the greenback in the next month and a one-in-four chance that it will hit 0.95 by the end of the year, according to a Bloomberg options-pricing model.

The currency has been in consistent decline as fears of a Eurozone recession intensify amid rising uncertainty about Russian energy supplies. In June, shipments to Europe by Russia’s Gazprom via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline dropped to about 40% of capacity because of parts shortages caused by sanctions on Moscow. The pipeline will shut down completely for 10 days in mid-July for regular maintenance.

Meanwhile, some experts note that the euro “remains effectively unbuyable this summer.” 

The chief global currency strategist at Societe Generale SA, Kit Juckes, told Bloomberg: “Europe’s energy dependency on Russia is falling, but not fast enough to avoid recession if the pipeline is closed. If that happens, EUR/USD will likely lose another 10% or so.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Russia-West split
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk: Elite liberal order
0:00
24:52
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies