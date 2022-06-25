icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jun, 2022 05:44
HomeBusiness News

US must endure ‘pain’ to fix inflation – IMF

The global lender says the US may have to suffer a recession in order to tame rising prices
US must endure ‘pain’ to fix inflation – IMF
©  AP / Jose Luis Magana

The United States may have to endure economic “pain” in order to rein in rampant inflation, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday, noting that a downturn might be the “necessary price to pay” for recovery. 

Speaking to reporters during a Friday press conference, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva predicted a rough ride for the US economy, which is experiencing decades-high inflation with soaring prices for a number of staple goods. 

“Success over time [in lowering prices] will be beneficial for global growth, but some pain to get to that success can be a necessary price to pay,” she said, soon after the IMF slashed its growth forecast for the US by nearly a full percentage point, down to 2.9%.

US makes confession about skyrocketing food and energy prices READ MORE: US makes confession about skyrocketing food and energy prices

Georgieva added that the United States faces a “narrowing path to avoiding a recession,” but that tackling inflation must be the “top priority,” even if it means an economic slow-down.

Nigel Chalk, the number two official at the IMF's Western Hemisphere branch, also warned of the risk of a recession, but predicted that any downturn would be short-lived, pointing to robust savings and labor markets in the country.

The comments from the international lender come after the US Federal Reserve pushed through the highest interest rate hike in 28 years last week, in what Fed chair Jerome Powell described as an effort to counteract inflation. He has since acknowledged, however, that the central bank does not have control over prices for many key goods, including food and gas, explaining “There’s really not anything that we can do” about rising oil and grain costs.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How the US failed the baby formula crisis
How the US failed the baby formula crisis FEATURE
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: An absence of trust
0:00
27:20
CrossTalk: Irreversible split
0:00
28:6
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies