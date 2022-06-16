icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jun, 2022 03:54
Fed announces largest interest rate hike since 1990s

The Federal Reserve chief said the rate increase is meant to combat rampant inflation
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the US Federal Reserve Bank is seen in Washington, DC. ©  AP / J. David Ake

The US Federal Reserve has announced a 0.75% interest rate hike, the largest increase in 28 years, as the central bank’s chairman stressed the need to avoid a recession and tame runaway price inflation. 

The Fed’s Open Market Committee announced the decision on Wednesday, saying it would raise short-term rates by 75 basis points in a move aimed at reducing inflation to 2%. Prior projections suggested that figure could reach 3.4% by the end of the year. 

“We’re not trying to induce a recession now, let’s be clear about that,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters following the committee meeting, but noted that spikes in certain commodity prices could “take the decision out of our hands.”

While price inflation in the US had reached a 40-year high prior to Russia's attack on Ukraine in late February, the Fed committee went on to blame the “invasion of Ukraine” for “creating additional upward pressure on inflation,” also claiming that Covid-19 lockdowns in China “are likely to exacerbate supply chain disruptions” around the world.

The central bank had previously hinted that it would pursue a 0.50% rate increase – itself the highest since 2000 – but reversed course earlier this week and aired plans for a larger hike. While it now projects additional increases for the remainder of 2022, Powell said those would likely not exceed the 0.75% boost pushed through on Wednesday. 

“The next meeting could well be about a decision between 50 and 75 [basis points],” he said, referring to a Fed meeting scheduled for late July.

