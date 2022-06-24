icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US Supreme Court overturns landmark abortion decision
24 Jun, 2022 13:49
HomeBusiness News

Russian gold arrives in Switzerland

The country bought $200 million worth of the precious metal last month, the Swiss customs service said
Russian gold arrives in Switzerland
© Sputnik / Ilya Naimushin

Gold recorded as originating from Russia arrived in Switzerland from the UK last month, the Swiss Federal Customs Administration said on Friday. It did not provide any information on the importer for legal reasons.

Data showed that more than three tons of gold, worth about $200 million, entered the country.

The bullion arrived from the UK, but had a so-called Russian designation of origin, the customs statement noted. According to a spokesperson, cited by Bloomberg, that means the gold was processed for the last time in Russia.

Swiss refiners can still legally buy gold from Russia, according to authorities, though most of them have said that they won’t.

“All bars produced by Russian refineries after March 7, 2022, may no longer be traded in Switzerland,” the customs statement said.“Bars produced by Russian refineries before March 7, 2022, can continue to be traded.”

READ MORE: London unveils new sanctions against Russia

Following the start of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine and the rollout of international sanctions, the London Bullion Market Association suspended all Russian gold and silver refineries from its list of approved suppliers. The move was viewed by the industry as a de facto ban and most refiners refused to accept new gold from Russia.

According to media reports, the precious metal has been flagged as a possible new target for EU sanctions on Moscow.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: An absence of trust
0:00
27:20
CrossTalk: Irreversible split
0:00
28:6
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies