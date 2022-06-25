icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jun, 2022 06:27
US tech giant pledges to leave Russia

Microsoft’s president says the company plans to completely wind down operations in the country due to sanctions
Microsoft President Brad Smith has said the company will continue to scale back business in Russia until there is nothing left.

The US technology corporation will provide the necessary support for its Russian workforce in the interim, Smith said in an online interview with the Washington Post.

Microsoft announced plans to suspend all new sales and services in Russia in March. The software giant cited Ukraine-related sanctions imposed on Moscow as the reason for the move.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that the company had made substantial cuts to its business in Russia since the decision to exit was announced. Microsoft has reportedly pledged to fulfil all existing contractual obligations with Russian employees. The step affects more than 400 workers.

Microsoft is an American multinational that produces computer software and consumer electronics, and provides related services. Some of its best-known products are the Microsoft Windows operating system, Microsoft Office, and Xbox.

The corporation has joined a string of major Western tech firms, including Apple, IBM, SAP, Cisco and Dell, that opted either to reduce their exposure to Russia or pull out of the market following the events in Ukraine.

