Microsoft scaling down business in Russia – report

The decision is expected to affect more than 400 employees

US software giant Microsoft said on Wednesday it was making substantial cuts to its business in Russia, joining the latest exodus of international businesses from the country amid Moscow’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

“As a result of the changes to the economic outlook and the impact on our business in Russia, we have made the decision to significantly scale down our operations in Russia,” a Microsoft spokesperson said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

In March, the company said it was suspending new sales of its products and services in Russia.

In the latest statement, Microsoft said it would fulfill all the existing contractual obligations with Russian customers, while the suspension of new sales that was announced earlier in March remains in effect.

The measure will reportedly affect over 400 of the company’s employees, according to the statement.

“We are working closely with impacted employees to ensure they are treated with respect and have our full support during this difficult time,” it reads.

Microsoft has joined a string of major Western corporations, including Apple, IBM, SAP and Dell, that opted either to reduce their exposure or pull out of Russia following the events in Ukraine.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section