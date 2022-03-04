 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Mar, 2022 14:59
Microsoft suspends business in Russia

The software giant has stopped its sales and services in the country, due to sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine
US software giant Microsoft is to suspend all new sales and services in Russia, the company announced on its website on Friday.

“We are coordinating closely and working in lockstep with the governments of the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom, and we are stopping many aspects of our business in Russia in compliance with governmental sanctions decisions,” reads the statement from the company president Brad Smith.

A string of major Western firms have quit the Russian market as a result of the sweeping sanctions imposed on the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

Microsoft Corporation is an American multinational technology firm that produces computer software and consumer electronics, and provides related services. Its best-known products are the Microsoft Windows operating system, Microsoft Office, and Internet Explorer.

Microsoft’s Windows is the most widely used operating system in the world, with a nearly 70% share of the desktop, tablet, and console market as of December 2021, according to Statista.com.

