icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jun, 2022 11:35
HomeBusiness News

EU working on Russian gas price cap – La Repubblica

The plan targets pipeline supplies, according to an Italian newspaper
EU working on Russian gas price cap – La Repubblica
© Getty Images / HHakim

EU leaders are developing a plan to limit the price member states pay for Russian gas imports, Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Tuesday, noting that the proposal will target pipeline gas and exclude liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The idea of capping natural gas prices was proposed by Italy to help reduce inflation in the EU. Italy has pledged to completely replace Russian gas, which accounts for 40% of its imports, within two years. However, other European countries have raised doubts about the effectiveness of such a measure.

According to the daily, the EU aims to cap the price at €80-90 per MWh for consumers. The newspaper noted that the price reached €120 per MWh this week, and has exceeded €200 per MWh on some days of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Energy prices had already begun soaring before the Ukraine conflict, and governments have acknowledged that the crisis has been partly driven by market speculation.

The price cap measure could prompt Moscow to completely halt gas deliveries to Europe, La Repubblica wrote. It pointed out that despite new agreements with other gas producers, including Algeria, EU countries are so far unable to meet their energy needs without Russian gas.

READ MORE: US wants to cap Russian oil revenues

On Monday, the US Treasury Department said Washington is working with its allies to further restrict Russia's energy revenues by imposing a price cap on oil bought from the country.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Irreversible split
0:00
28:6
Freezing but pleasing? Aleksey Chekunkov, minister for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic
0:00
31:16
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies