icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin gives update on newest Sarmat ICBM deployment
21 Jun, 2022 10:58
HomeBusiness News

US wants to cap Russian oil revenues

The Treasury Department says it is working with allies to create a buyer’s cartel to pay less for Russian crude
US wants to cap Russian oil revenues
© Getty Images / Jupiterimages

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday talks are continuing with allies to further restrict Russia’s energy revenues by imposing a price cap on the country’s oil.

“We are continuing to have productive conversations, today and with our partners and allies around the world with how to further restrict energy revenues to Russia while preventing spillover effects to the global economy,” Yellen said during a press conference in Toronto alongside Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

“We are talking about price caps or a price exception that would enhance and strengthen recent and proposed energy restrictions by Europe, the United States, the UK and others, that would push down the price of Russian oil and depress Putin’s revenues, while allowing more oil supply to reach the global market,” she explained.

The United States, Canada, the UK and some other countries have banned imports of Russian oil, while the EU, which remains highly dependent on Russian energy supplies, agreed on a partial block by the end of 2022.

According to a recent report by the International Energy Agency, Russia has already earned 50% more in revenues so far this year compared to the same period in 2021. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier said that Western sanctions would have no effect on the country's oil exports and predicted a big jump in profits from energy shipments this year.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Freezing but pleasing? Aleksey Chekunkov, minister for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic
0:00
31:16
CrossTalk on Russia, HOME EDITION: Staying the course
0:00
26:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies