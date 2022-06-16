icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jun, 2022 17:00
US stocks sink to lowest in a year

The market drops to bear territory following the Federal Reserve’s historic rate hike
© Getty Images / John M Lund Photography Inc

US stocks plummeted on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 700 points below 30,000 for the first time in more than a year.

The S&P 500 index slid 3.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite plunged 4%. They are now both in bear markets, down about 23% and 34% from their highs in January of 2022 and November of 2021, respectively. The Dow is also approaching bear market territory, down about 19% from its recent highs.

The nosedive follows Wednesday’s rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, the biggest in 28 years. It is the first time since 1994 that the Fed has raised rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, signaling that the economy is still weakening.

“It is not going to be easy,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned on Wednesday, revising this year’s GDP outlook downward and the outlook for unemployment and inflation upward.

“Markets believed and applauded Chairman Powell’s resolve to fight rising inflationary pressures. And that’s the problem,” said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist for LPL Financial, in a note seen by CNN.

