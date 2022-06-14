icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jun, 2022 16:31
European energy crisis will only get worse – Medvedev

Western countries will keep sanctioning Moscow and damaging their own economies, former Russian president says
© Getty Images / Bloomberg Creative

Europe is in the grips of an energy crisis and the situation will only get worse as the West attempts to ban Russian energy imports, Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

“Of course, our opponents will continue to do everything to cause maximum damage to our fuel and energy complex… Today, they are experiencing an energy crisis, the scope of which will only increase. Even the main instigator of anti-Russian aggression, the US, has suffered,” Medvedev stated, likely referring to the spike in gasoline prices in the US.

He noted that the desire of so-called “unfriendly” countries to abandon Russian energy has had an “extremely negative” effect on European citizens. Latest data from European statistics agency Eurostat shows that annual inflation in the euro area was estimated at 8.1% last month, up from 7.4% in April.

According to Medvedev, things will get worse, as Western states don’t seem to be eager to stop their sanctions war against Russia.

“Everyone understands that in their zeal to destroy our economy, our enemies will go to the very end, imposing more and more new sanctions against us, expelling Russia from various organizations under far-fetched pretexts,” Medvedev wrote.

Top stories

