US tech giant leaving Russia

IBM says it is winding down all operations in the country

Multinational technology firm IBM announced on Tuesday it is pulling out of the Russian market due to the conflict in Ukraine.

IBM chief executive Arvind Krishna said in a statement: “Let me be clear: we have suspended all operations in Russia.”

The company’s Russian website on Tuesday displayed the message: “This content is no longer available.”

In early March, IBM announced the suspension of commercial activity in Russia, along with the termination of software sales and cooperation with Russian defense enterprises. The US company, however, said it would keep providing critical support to the most heavily impacted areas.

