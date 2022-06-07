US tech giant leaving Russia

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jun, 2022 12:57
IBM says it is winding down all operations in the country
© Getty Images / Igor Luschay / EyeEm

Multinational technology firm IBM announced on Tuesday it is pulling out of the Russian market due to the conflict in Ukraine.

IBM chief executive Arvind Krishna said in a statement: “Let me be clear: we have suspended all operations in Russia.”

The company’s Russian website on Tuesday displayed the message: “This content is no longer available.”

In early March, IBM announced the suspension of commercial activity in Russia, along with the termination of software sales and cooperation with Russian defense enterprises. The US company, however, said it would keep providing critical support to the most heavily impacted areas.

