icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jun, 2022 13:56
HomeBusiness News

India wants more Russian oil – media

Talks on boosting imports are reportedly underway
India wants more Russian oil – media
© Getty Images / CHUNYIP WONG

India is negotiating with Russian state oil major Rosneft to increase oil supply to the country, Bloomberg reported on Monday citing sources.

According to the article, Indian state oil companies and Rosneft are “collectively working on finalizing and securing new six-month supply contracts for Russian crude to India.

The companies include refiners Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum, as well as private processors Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy. They have not confirmed the report.

Sources claim that the details on volumes and prices of these new deliveries, which will come on top of those that Russia already supplies to India, are still being negotiated with Indian banks which are to finance the deals.

Russia ramps up oil output and exports – media READ MORE: Russia ramps up oil output and exports – media

Some foreign oil traders have recently been hesitant to buy Russian crude due to the risk of facing secondary sanctions. The US and Britain earlier placed an embargo on Russian oil, while the EU agreed on a partial ban last week.

India, however, has stepped up purchases of the Russian commodity over the past three months, eager to take advantage of discounted rates. Russian oil exports to India jumped by nearly 25 times in May compared to the same period last year.

India is heavily dependent on energy imports and has to buy 85% of the oil it needs for domestic use. It has been defending its right to continue buying Russian oil even after Washington and Brussels tried to pressure New Delhi to stop doing business with Moscow to cut off its access to oil revenue. At the time, India reiterated that its Russian imports are much smaller than that of Europe and covers only a small share of the country’s total consumption.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Client state?
0:00
29:18
No signs of light? Einar Tangen, senior fellow at the Taihe Institute
0:00
28:48
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies