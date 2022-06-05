icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jun, 2022 08:02
HomeBusiness News

Germany facing cigarette deficit – media

The supply problems began after a factory shut down in Ukraine, Bild reports
Germany facing cigarette deficit – media
© Getty Images / mariusFM77

A shortage of cigarette packaging paper could affect smokers in Germany, with some brands almost impossible to find in retail stores, Bild newspaper reported on Friday.

According to the paper, one of the causes for the problem was the shutdown of a Philip Morris plant for the production of cigarette packs in Ukraine. The tobacco giant had previously suspended operations in the country, including at its factory in Kharkov, where, until recently, a considerable part of the paper for cigarette packs was produced. The company owns popular cigarette brands such as Marlboro and L&M.

“Due to the tense situation in the world markets for raw materials and the shortage of cardboard packaging, there may indeed be a shortage [of cigarette packs],” a Philip Morris spokesman told the newspaper. “We are continuously adjusting our supply chains,” he added.

According to the German wholesalers interviewed by Bild, the deficit is especially acute with varieties of Marlboro cigarettes like Red and Gold. It is expected to be more difficult for smokers who prefer to buy cigarettes in vending machines, where the Marlboro brand is almost completely sold out.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
No signs of light? Einar Tangen, senior fellow at the Taihe Institute
0:00
28:48
CrossTalk: ‘Sanctions, more sanctions’
0:00
24:57
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies