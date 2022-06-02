icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jun, 2022 11:58
HomeBusiness News

EU state skirts gas-for-ruble requirements

Finland has switched to purchasing LNG from Russia, energy major says
EU state skirts gas-for-ruble requirements
© Getty Images / PhotoAlto/Pablo Camacho

Finland has continued importing Russian LNG after being cut off by Moscow from its natural gas supply over the refusal to pay in rubles, Finnish Gasum spokeswoman Olga Vaisanen said on Wednesday.

She said that the company has two different contracts to receive Russian gas. One of those entails pipeline supplies through Imatra and the other liquefied natural gas (LNG) transported by tankers.

“Pipeline gas supplies have stopped. The purchase of liquefied natural gas is not subject to sanctions or ruble requirements,” Vaisanen said.

The agreement on the supply of Russian LNG is long-term, and Gasum will continue purchases, she said. Finland currently receives “several LNG supplies per month.”

Finland also receives Russian gas through an interconnector with Estonia. According to the Latvian operator Conexus, daily deliveries average about 3 million cubic meters, which corresponds to the volumes that Finland received directly from Russia prior to having pipeline supplies cut off.

Russia’s Gazprom stopped gas supplies to Finland on May 21 due to the country's refusal to pay in rubles. The new payment method was introduced by Moscow on April 1 and applies only to countries that imposed economic sanctions against Russia.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: What’s the goal?
0:00
25:2
Staying the distance? Gilson Schwartz, Professor of Economics at the University of Sao Paulo
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies