icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 May, 2022 08:35
HomeBusiness News

Russian oil giant wants to sue US

Rosneft plans to take the Treasury Department to court over accusations of Iranian crude smuggling
Russian oil giant wants to sue US
© Getty Images / Marilyn Nieves

Russian oil major Rosneft plans to file a lawsuit against the US Treasury Department, the company’s spokesman Mikhail Leontyev told the newspaper Vedomosti this week. Rosneft’s decision followed accusations by the Treasury that the Russian company took part in oil smuggling and money laundering for Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, according to the spokesman.

“We will defend our interests in court,” Leontyev said. “Everything [US Secretary of State] Blinken says is deliberately unprovable lies with selfish undertones. Because he failed at everything he could, from the point of view of the interests of the current US administration.”

Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday that the United States was imposing sanctions against an international network involved in oil smuggling and money laundering. He said that the network was led by current and former Quds Force figures, “backed by senior levels of the Russian Federation government,” and also included Chinese companies and a former Afghan diplomat.

The US official threatened to sanction anyone who buys Iranian oil.

READ MORE: US sells Iranian crude seized on the high seas

For more than three years, the United States has been blocking Iranian oil trade after the Trump administration withdrew from the international nuclear agreement. In April 2019, Washington threatened to sanction countries continuing to buy oil from Tehran after an initial six-month waiver announced in November expired.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine FEATURE
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens FEATURE
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: World under sanctions
0:00
24:58
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiate or not?
0:00
24:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies