icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 May, 2022 12:08
HomeBusiness News

US may waive smog rules to tame gasoline prices

The energy price spike is forcing the White House to set aside the environmental measure
US may waive smog rules to tame gasoline prices
© Getty Images / Ariel Skelley

The US government is reportedly considering the idea of suspending gasoline environmental rules introduced earlier to reduce summertime smog. The step is expected to combat rising prices at the pump, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters.

Gasoline environmental standards oblige refiners and blenders to avoid lower-cost components like butane in summer gasoline. The components help elevate gasoline’s Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP), which contributes to smog at higher levels, particularly in the hot summer months.

Last year, the White House issued a waiver of RVP requirements in Louisiana and Mississippi following Hurricane Ida.

However, the latest spike in energy prices has reportedly forced the White House to consider suspending the rule to help reduce fuel costs.

Americans paying record prices at the pump READ MORE: Americans paying record prices at the pump

The US administration has already lifted the requirement for summer sales of E15, a lower-price, high ethanol gasoline. The waiver under consideration would apply to all grades of gasoline, though the final decision hasn’t yet been made, according to the sources.

On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the US hit another record high of $4.596, a 50% increase over 2021. A total of 10 states and the District of Columbia are already paying more than $5 a gallon, with California’s statewide average surging to more than $6 a gallon.

The wild surge in fuel costs seen over the past several months comes amid rising global prices for crude. The situation has worsened since the introduction of sanctions on Russia, a major global supplier of oil. A year ago, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the country was hovering around $3 a gallon.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass FEATURE
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe?
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Bridge too far? Muhammad Athar Javed, Director General of Pakistan House
0:00
28:45
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Crunch time
0:00
25:44
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies