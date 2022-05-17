 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 May, 2022 16:56
Americans paying record prices at the pump

The national average price for gasoline hit $4.523 per gallon on Tuesday, according to the AAA
© Getty Images / Tom Merton

US gasoline prices have been setting all-time highs on a daily basis over the past two weeks, according to American Automobile Association (AAA) data. The national average hit a record $4.523 per gallon (3.785 liters) on Tuesday, with every US state now averaging more than $4.

California’s state average for a gallon of gasoline has surged above $6, making fuel in the Golden State the most expensive across the United States. Prices are up 31 cents over the last month, and are $1.89 higher than a year ago.

Experts have attributed the sharp jump partly to the rise in oil prices, which makes up more than half of the ultimate price of gas.

“The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross was quoted as saying by CNBC. “Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year,” he added.

