 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 May, 2022 10:01
HomeBusiness News

US poised to block Russia’s debt payments – media

The move could bring about the country’s default
US poised to block Russia’s debt payments – media
© Getty Images / Igor Tarakanov / EyeEm

The US may block Russia’s ability to make payments on its government debt by the end of May, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the publication, in order to boost financial pressure on Moscow, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is poised to scrap a temporary exemption on Russia’s debt payments once it expires on May 25. The waiver was granted after Washington introduced sanctions on Russia in response to the launch of a military operation in neighboring Ukraine, which was highly criticized in the US. This allowed Moscow to make coupon payments even when nearly all other financial transactions were banned. Scrapping the exemption would effectively put a block on Russian payments to US investors.

Moscow’s inability to meet its debt obligations could be viewed as a default, analysts say, albeit an “artificial” one, as the country remains financially capable of paying but would be prevented by sanctions from doing so.

Russia averts default READ MORE: Russia averts default

Russia has made all of its scheduled payments to creditors so far, and officials have repeatedly stated that it is equipped to continue doing so in the future.
However, it is currently unclear how payments can continue being made if the US exemption is allowed to lapse.

According to Bloomberg sources, some Treasury officials believe that Russia should be allowed to pay its debt because it would drain the country’s foreign-currency reserves and thus force it to redirect the funds it could otherwise spend on the ongoing military operation in Ukraine. But analysts say that Russia’s debt payments are a drop in the bucket compared to its profits from exports of oil, gas and other commodities. According to analysts from Statista, Russia’s government debt was $65 billion as of December 2021, while the value of its exports amounted to nearly $276 billion.

Russia not facing default – central bank READ MORE: Russia not facing default – central bank

Russia is next due to make a debt payment on May 27, which will be on foreign bonds maturing in 2026 and 2036. Overall, the country is facing more than $490 million in foreign-currency bond payments by the end of June.

Carlos de Sousa, an investor at Vontobel Asset Management in Zurich, told Bloomberg that Russia is very likely to default on its obligations, but this would hardly be a significant development.

It continues to be our baseline scenario that a default will happen… I don’t know why the US would renew the carve-out. Russian sovereign debt is very low, they still have resources and some money flowing in. So for them to continue to service the debt is not too onerous. The Russian government just wants to keep the reputation,” he stated.

Russia has recently accused the US of trying to engineer an artificial default by blocking payments, since the country is willing to pay its debt and has the resources to do so. The Kremlin has described the situation as a default of the Western financial system, due to its failure to fulfill its financial obligations to Russia.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe?
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe? FEATURE
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Europe at war?
0:00
25:10
Stuck in history? Steve Keen, Honorary Research Fellow at University College London
0:00
0:00
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies