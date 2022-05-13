 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 May, 2022 12:30
HomeBusiness News

Musk puts Twitter takeover on hold

The businessman says he’s waiting for information on spam and fake accounts on the microblogging platform
Musk puts Twitter takeover on hold
© Getty Images / Theo Wargo / Staff

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Friday that his deal to buy Twitter is “temporarily on hold” after the social network reported that false or spam accounts comprised less than 5% of its almost 230 million monetizable daily active users. The Tesla CEO, who has offered to buy the company for $44 billion, said he now wants Twitter to confirm those calculations before he continues with the deal.

“Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users,” Musk tweeted.

Twitter shares nosedived 19% following Musk’s announcement. Its market value had earlier fallen to $9 billion beneath the offer price amid concerns about the deal.

Last month, a Twitter earnings report said that it had overcounted its daily users for three years straight. The company blamed a technical error, which had resulted in counting multiple accounts as active, despite them being tied to a single user. That, in turn, had led to the platform miscounting its user numbers by as much as 1.9 million each quarter. 

READ MORE: Musk’s plans for Twitter revealed – NYT

Earlier this month, Twitter estimated in a filing that fewer than 5% of its monetizable daily active users during the first quarter were bots or spam accounts. The company, however, noted that the actual number “could be higher.”

Musk, who announced last month his intention to buy Twitter, said previously that one of his main priorities would be to remove “spam bots” from the platform.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on EU: Laugh or cry?
0:00
25:11
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Standoff
0:00
24:47
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies