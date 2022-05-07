 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 May, 2022 14:17
HomeWorld News

Media reveals Musk’s plans for Twitter

The world’s richest man reportedly wants to hire 3,600 employees and quintuple revenue
Media reveals Musk’s plans for Twitter
FILE PHOTO: © Amy Osborne / AFP

Billionaire Elon Musk wants to quintuple Twitter’s revenue by 2028 and hire 3,600 employees after firing hundreds of them, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing a presentation to investors.

According to the report, Musk expects the number of employees to rise from around 7,500 to 9,225 this year, drop to 8,332 in 2023, and rise again to 11,072 by 2025.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO was said to believe that Twitter’s total number of users will grow from 217 million at the end of last year to nearly 600 million by 2025 and 931 million by 2028. He also reportedly projected that Twitter’s revenue would quintuple to $26.4 billion by 2028.

The paper said the document shows that Musk sees advertising falling from around 90% of Twitter’s revenue in 2020 to 45% in the future. In 2028, ads would bring in $12 billion in revenue and subscriptions nearly $10 billion, the report said.

Musk may serve as Twitter CEO – media
Read more
Musk may serve as Twitter CEO – media

Musk, whom Forbes magazine lists as the world’s richest man, secured the deal with Twitter’s board to buy the company for $44 billion late last month. He promised to uphold freedom of speech and follow the law, but has yet to unveil a detailed plan for Twitter under his helm. This week, he said that he may make “commercial [and] government users” pay a fee for using the social network.

The news of Musk’s plans to buy Twitter was met with both praise and concern, including among the company’s staff.

A group of 26 NGOs and advocacy organizations penned an open letter arguing that Musk’s takeover would “further toxify our information ecosystem” and be a threat to public safety. After Musk publicly called for the funding of these organizations to be investigated, the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday that billionaire George Soros and staffers of former US President Barack Obama and former state secretary Hillary Clinton are among the donors of the activists behind the letter.

“Interesting. I wonder if those funding these organizations are fully aware of what the organizations are doing,” Musk tweeted in response to the Daily Mail article.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Ever more escalation
0:00
25:10
CrossTalk: Who’s winning?
0:00
25:32
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies