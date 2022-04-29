 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Apr, 2022 16:15
Ruble hits two-year high against euro

The Russian currency also strengthened its position against the dollar, climbing back to pre-conflict levels
The Russian ruble rose to its strongest position since March 2020 against the European single currency, paring some gains after the Bank of Russia cut interest rates.

On Friday, the ruble hit over 74 to the euro, and headed towards 70 to the dollar in Moscow trade.
Earlier in the day, the Russian central bank cut its key interest rate to 14% in the latest attempt to boost lending in the sanction-hit economy.

Part of the divergence with the euro may be attributed to a decline in the single currency which has seen a major sell-off this week. The euro is currently hovering around a five-year low against the dollar with fears over the growth outlook for the eurozone as the impacts of Russia-Ukraine conflict begin to spill over.

The Russian currency had previously dropped to historic lows amid sanctions placed on Moscow in response to its military operation in Ukraine. In early March, the ruble plunged to as low as 150 to the dollar but has since nearly doubled in value.

