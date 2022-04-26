 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Apr, 2022 15:21
Russia halts gas supplies to Poland, media claims

The report has not been officially confirmed
Russia has suspended natural gas deliveries to Poland via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, Polish news portal Onet reported on Tuesday, citing sources within the Polish government and state energy company PGNiG.  

The information has not been officially confirmed by Moscow or Warsaw.

According to the publication, a crisis group has been set up in the Ministry of Climate Affairs. Sources claim that Russia did not inform the Polish side of the halt to deliveries in advance.

Earlier on Tuesday, Poland imposed a new round of sanctions against Russian state energy giant Gazprom, which owns a 48% stake in a Polish company that co-owns the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline.

In addition, a Polish government representative for strategic energy infrastructure, Piotr Naimsky, said that Warsaw does not intend to pay for Russian gas in rubles, which is required under the new payment mechanism introduced by Moscow earlier this month.

Gas prices in Europe jumped sharply following the report, soaring 12% to $1,150 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to the London ICE exchange.

